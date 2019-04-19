The April 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville is observing Good Friday 12:10 p.m. today with the Stations of the Cross, the annual re-enactment of the Crucifixion.

Earth Day is Monday, but Genoans will be conducting a clean-up on Saturday morning. I'm told the Kiwanis Club's Aktion Club will be at Mormon Station helping clean that up on Saturday as well.

An Amber Alert was cancelled 6:30 p.m. Thursday after authorities learned a couple accused of killing a man appeared to be headed for Mexico, not Nevada. Like most of Thursday's news, it generated a lot of smoke, but not much flame, and that includes an actual fire in Gardnerville.

Recommended Stories For You

County commissioners heard a plan to move the sheriff's office into the Wool Mercantile Building next door on Thursday as a stopgap to expanding the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center in Minden.

The Eldorado Bank Clock read 83 degrees in Gardnerville on Thursday. That thing might have been running a little hot. Both Minden Tahoe Airport and Gardnerville recorded high temperatures of 75 degrees.

The high temperature today is forecast to hit 78 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Expect the wind to pick up this afternoon out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com