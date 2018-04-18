The April 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 88 at Centerville is scheduled to close next Monday for installation of the new roundabout, according to the reader board sign I passed on Tuesday. That means commuters from the Gardnerville Ranchos to Carson City are going to have to take Waterloo Lane across to 88 or pass through Gardnerville.

With luck Centerville will reopen before Waterloo Lane closes for its makeover, because the alternative will be kind of ugly.

The Record-Courier is the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce business of the month for April. This month also marks 114 years since the fire that resulted in the merger of the Gardnerville Record and The Courier in 1904, creating one of Nevada's oldest nameplates.

Flags are at half staff today in remembrance of former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died on Tuesday.

Heavenly Ski Resort is closing on Sunday, which means the kids out on spring break can still get some turns in on the slopes. The recent storm brought another foot of new snow.

We might see some scattered rain showers this afternoon followed by snow showers tonight. The high today will hit 53 degrees with breezy conditions. Expect winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com