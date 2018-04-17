The April 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today's the deadline for federal tax returns. It's been a long time since I went to the post office with my taxes. Today's long line is a spinning ball as I wait for the machine to accept my return.

Slick roads caused a couple of wrecks at Lake Tahoe on Monday including one involving a Frito Lay delivery truck. The roads might be a little slick up there today, but I'm not seeing any traffic issues this morning.

It snowed one and off all day on Monday, but didn't really stick in the Valley. So far April has been pretty productive with .57 inches of precipitation, which is already above the average for the month. We've got a long ways to hit the record for April which was 2.12 inches in 1935.

We're looking at sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees. The wind is out of the west at 5 mph and then calming down before noon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier in Gardnerville, Nev. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com