The April 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The state is scheduled to conduct a routine bridge inspection at Cradlebaugh which will reduce Highway 395 to one lane each direction 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

While we're looking at high water in the river, it should remain well within its banks through melt-off season. The West Fork is expected to rise to the action stage at Woodfords on Friday and Saturday, but that's about it, according to the National Weather Service's Hydrologic Prediction Services.

Nevada's oldest town is hosting a clean-up day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with volunteers meeting in Genoa Park. Bring work gloves, a hat, sunscreen and water. The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department will feed those who help out.

Saturday will be a nice day to get out and do something out of doors with the high hitting 65 degrees under partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers.

Today we're forecast to see sunny skies with a high in the upper 60s and the wind out of the northwest at 5 mph this afternoon. The high is supposed to top out at 76 degrees on Friday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com