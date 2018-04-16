The April 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — What could be the last road controls of the season are in place for Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 from Clear Creek to Stateline. The Daggett Summit traffic camera is obscured by snow, so I figure there's probably some on the road, too.

We got a light dusting of snow on the west side of the Valley last night. About a fifth of an inch of rain fell before it turned to snow, and the temperature's right around freezing, so watch out for icy roads.

Former Appeal photographer Cathleen Allison estimated 500 people attended Bobby Wartgow's memorial service at the new Valley Christian Fellowship location in the former Lira's in Minden. I'm going to miss Bobby's familiar face at the polls this year.

Muller Lane will be closed at the West Fork today, if things go as planned. Replacing that bridge will take until September, according to the state. The good news is that folks who think that's the best way to Carson from Tahoe may get to explore other, safer, routes.

The snow may not be over yet for the Valley, with the weather service forecasting a chance of precipitation through tonight. It's a little breezy out this morning. Expect partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees. It might not snow, but it will definitely blow, with the wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier in Gardnerville, Nev. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com