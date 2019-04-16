The April 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The new splash pad in Minden Park is scheduled to officially open May 1, in time for the town's May the Fourth be With You celebration, on you guessed it, May 4. Work on the Gazebo is expected to be done well before that.

The first presidential hopeful will be stumping in Minden on Friday. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will be visiting with Douglas County Democrats at their headquarters in the Ironwood Center around lunchtime.

Heavenly got an inch of snow last night, which looks like all she wrote from this storm. There are road controls on Highway 88 from Red Lake to the Bear River Reservoir.

There's a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., but expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 57 degrees. The wind will be out of the east 5-10 mph shifting to the northwest later.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com