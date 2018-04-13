The April 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The annual Business Showcase was well-attended Thursday night. It's always good to go down and visit with people. We'll have a number of attendees later today. Update: Not much later as it turns out. Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock said they handed out 1,285 wristbands making it the second most attended showcase since it has moved to the community center.

One guy making a lot of sales on Thursday was the Lion Club's Ron Santi, who was hawking Carson Valley Days buttons. The Carson Valley Days is June 9 this year.

School's out next week for spring break. This will be the last big break for Douglas students until school lets out on June 11.

I fear we lost the apple crop this morning. It's 22 degrees outside, which is a pretty good freeze. Expect today to be sunny with a high of 59 degrees. There's a chance it will snow again on Sunday night.