The April 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Business Showcase was packed on Thursday with the line to get in stretching all the way to the other side of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. I'll have the official count later, but it looked like success to me.

There's lot's going on this weekend, including a spring rummage sale at St. Gall Catholic Church today and Saturday. Here's hoping the state takes a break on Centerville today so folks can get there.

There's also Ham Bingo at the CVIC Hall on Saturday and the Tahoe Symphony is performing at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday. For more, pick up a copy of The R-C and check the calendar.

Recommended Stories For You

Next week is spring break in Douglas County, so keep an eye out for children who are out of school around the movie theater, pool and parks.

The weather will be clear for three whole days before we start seeing the possibility of rain again. Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 55 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com