The April 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — More than 90 Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce members will be exhibiting their wares 3-6 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. Free food and samples will be the order of the day.

The Carson Valley Almanac is inserted in today's edition, which means they're in the newsstands, too. If you want extra copies, we'll have them in the office.

County commissioners wrapped up their budget hearings on Wednesday. There were $1.3 million in new requests that included a request for three deputies and a new public defender among other things.

It's another Western Nevada weather day with a chance of rain and snow before noon, then mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 52 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

