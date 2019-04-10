The April 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Commissioners wrap up tentative budget hearings with the courts 3 p.m. today. They're also scheduled to take action on the Douglas County Transportation Plan and a variety of other budget-related items. Commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

A bed and breakfast off Foothill just south of Muller Lane was approve by planning commissioners, 6-1. Planning commissioners also approved a permit for a minor vehicle service center next door to Heritage Bank in Gardnerville, which will feature tire changing.

Planning commissioners voted 5-2 to allow a 178-lot project north of Sunridge to alter its architectural elevations. Valley Knolls representative Chris Baker said the one-story homes are 24-feet high, while the proposed two-story homes have a flatter roof line, so they're only a yard higher.

Now that it's stopped snowing, maybe, for a while we might see some higher river levels from spring runoff. The West Fork is predicted to hit 12 feet at Woodfords today, a half-foot short of the monitor stage. The East Fork in Gardnerville is still short of the monitor stage by a foot and a half.

Expect sunny skies and the winds out of the north at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The high temperature is expected to hit 56 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com