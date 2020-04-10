The April 10, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Found this mosquito in my rain gauge on Thursday morning. Time to break out the DEET. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Schools have been conducting parades featuring social distancing over the past three weeks, with Gardnerville and Meneley both conducting events. Piñon Hills Elementary School is scheduled to host a car parade through the North Valley 3 p.m. today with a police escort. If you live along the route, step out and wave as they go by.

Next week is spring break in Douglas County, for what it’s worth. The school district will continue distributing meals Tuesday and Thursday, which they weren’t originally going to do.

A bulletin was issued Thursday to all healthcare providers, medical examiners, coroners and funeral homes requiring immediate reporting of any death caused by the coronavirus. As of Thursday, the state reported 86 deaths with 2,456 cases. Out of Nevada’s roughly 3 million people, only 21,771 have been tested for the virus.

There is a quarter-inch of rain in my gauge this morning. With the .15 inches from Wednesday that equals .4 inches in two days. In the last week, Ebbetts Pass has added nearly 5 inches of snow-water equivalent, while Carson Pass added 3.5 inches.

Expect partly sunny skies today, gradually clearing with a high temperature of 63 degrees. It’s supposed to climb to 70 degrees on Saturday, so spring will finally turn up.

This will be the last morning report for little bit, as I go on furlough next week. It’s pretty much the only way I was going to take a week off. I’ll use the week to catch up on some much-needed work at home.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com