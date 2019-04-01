The April 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners plan to spend an hour or so glancing at the budget and approve the whole thing, skipping the half dozen meetings and more than 24 hours of hearings. If you believe that, I suggest you take a look at the date. They meet starting at 3 p.m. in the chambers of the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

A .666 earthquake struck near Double Spring Flat at 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Might be a good idea to get that apocalypse kit put together, because that might be a signal the Walker Lane is starting to open up.

I'll let Mother Nature handle the next April Fool's gag with a 40 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 63 degrees and the wind out of the south at 5 mph.

