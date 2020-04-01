The April 1 R-C Morning Report

Brenda Robertson took this photo of Monday's sunrise.

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the official kick off for the U.S. Census, though in a coronavirus-induced April Fool’s prank, Census takers won’t be fanning out into the world until April 15. As of Tuesday night, 36.5 percent of Douglas residents have responded to the Census, which is well behind Yerington’s 42.4 percent and Boulder City’s 43.2 percent. Go to http://www.census.nv.gov for more information.

Both the Minden and Genoa town board meetings scheduled for tonight have been canceled, along with a bunch of other things. I wouldn’t bet money that Gardnerville is meeting next week, either, but we’ll find out about that on Friday.

With the first case of coronavirus in the four counties being revealed on March 12, we should be due to hear of some recoveries in the near future. On Tuesday, we found out that Douglas is up to six cases, bringing the total to a dozen between here, Carson and Lyon with no deaths. Washoe is up to three deaths, 127 cases and 13 reported recoveries.

Today also marks the official start of irrigation season. March ended up well above average in Minden with 1.72 inches that doesn’t quite make up for a February that only saw a tenth of an inch. So far the county seat has seen 7.29 inches of precipitation this water year.

We might see some rain over the weekend , but for today expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 58 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com