The actual July 9 Morning Report

A butterfly enjoys a little nip in a bush north of Genoa.

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners will be inundated with flood plain information at their meeting today before tackling the master plan maps. They meet 1 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

It looks like Zephyr Cove Elementary and Whittell High schools are getting a combined principal. The school board is expected to approve the hiring of Shawn Lear, who is coming from Elko where he was assistant principal at a K-12 school. The school board meets 4 p.m. today at the Airport Training Center in Minden.

Foggers with the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District will be working in Westwood tonight and in Winhaven on Wednesday night as they work through Minden.

Genoans put off the approval of an HVAC system for the Town Hall on Tuesday night, opting instead for a temporary air conditioning system so candy makers don’t swelter in the heat this summer.

A trial scheduled to start today was delayed on Tuesday while the defendant seeks new counsel. Folks who got a notice should have received a recall on Monday.

It felt warmer than 83 degrees on Monday, and it will be warmer today with the high expected to hit 86. Expect sunny skies and the wind at 5 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 20 mph in the evening.

I got the date of the morning report wrong on Monday. Thanks to Barbara Smallwood for pointing it out to me. A true friend is one who’ll tell you when you have lettuce in your teeth.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com