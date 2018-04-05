Tesla to recruit high school students

If You Go:

The ideal life-after high school preference for seniors planning their future would be full-time employment while earning a college degree with special living accommodations and transportation.

Tesla Inc, is offering that choice to Douglas High School seniors 6:30 p.m. Monday in the high school commons area.

Tesla representative, Chris Reilly is expected to give a presentation directed at current high school seniors on the Tesla factory in Northern Nevada, specifically in its growth projections, employment opportunities and entry level positions and the potential for growth within the factory.

Beyond factory details, Reilly will present Tesla's student employment opportunity.

Through the newly developed Tesla program Douglas High School seniors can earn money while working towards and Associates's Degree, receive special living accommodations at a rate below market value and a shuttle to and from the factory.

The program was developed to help current seniors plan for their future by earning an associate degree while being employed full time.

If you know a senior who could benefit from this opportunity plan to attend the recruiting presentation 6:30 p.m. Monday at Douglas High School.