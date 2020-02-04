Technical difficulties prevent live-streaming of meeting on northern Douglas County zoning proposal

Due to technical difficulties, live-streaming of the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting may not be available for full viewing during today’s special meeting at 1 p.m.

“We are asking members of the public to please plan to be in attendance at the Board Chambers it there is an item of interest on either of today’s agendas,” County Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said.

“We are working swiftly to resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience,” she said. “Should the situation change, we will provide a status update. Please call the Douglas County Manager’s office with questions or concerns 775-782-9821.”

On the agenda today is a master plan amendment and change of zoning on property located south of Topsy Lane and east of Highway 395 near the Douglas County line.

Owners of property located east of Highway 395 across from Carson Valley Plaza near the Carson City line are hoping county commissioners will approve a revised master plan for the property.

According to a report prepared for commissioners, the project covers 203 acres of the 624-acre North Douglas County Specific Plan. Property owners include Big George Ventures, Riverwood Partners, Riverwood Development and Carson Auto Mall.