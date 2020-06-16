Tarkanian pulls ahead of Nelson by 12 votes

Challenger Danny Tarkanian went up a dozen votes over District 1 Commissioner Dave Nelson on Tuesday, but both candidates will have to wait to find out who won that race.

Provisional ballots issued on Election Day and the last of the ballots requiring a signature cure are being held back until the Nevada Secretary of State ensures no one double voted.

According to numbers released 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tarkanian received 5,858 votes to Nelson’s 5,846.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said she’s bracing for a recount no matter which way the final vote goes.

Even if Nelson isn’t re-elected his fellow candidates will tip the balance on the Board of Commissioners.

Sunridge resident Walt Nowosad led Johnson Lane resident Nate Tolbert by 527 votes, which in any other election would be considered a relatively narrow lead.

Nowosad received 6,021 votes to Tolbert’s 5,494 for the District 5 commissioner seat now held by Barry Penzel.

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner defeated District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh 6,957 to 4,640 votes.