Tarkanian drops senate bid to run for Congress

Las Vegan Danny Tarkanian dropped his bid to challenge U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and announced he will seek Congressional District 3.

“Late Wednesday, the President and members of his political team reached out to me and asked me to consider supporting the America First agenda as a Congressional candidate by running again in CD3, where I nearly won in 2016 in what was one of the most expensive and closest Congressional races in America,” Tarkanian said on Friday. “This was not something I ever considered. In my travels throughout the state, I’ve had so many wonderful people thank me for running for the U.S. Senate. They believe in our message and the cause. My incredible staff, mostly volunteers, have invested thousands of hours into this cause. I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to them all. I do not want to let any of them down.”