Tarkanian brings fundraising heat

The Tarkanian family campaigns at highways 395 and 88 on May 11. The Tarkanians went all-in to win the District 1 Douglas County Commissioner Seat.

Kurt Hildebrand

The candidate who narrowly won the District 1 county commissioner race raised almost $80,000 over the course of the last three months of the campaign.

Republican Danny Tarkanian reported raising $79,740 and spending $81,886 to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

Tarkanian provided $25,465 of that from his own pocket or his Preserve Nevada Values PAC. Tarkanian paid himself back $10,000 with subsequent donations.

Sen. James Settelmeyer donated $12,000 from his campaign fund and from a political action committee, named Battle Born Nevadan. Settelmeyer accompanied Tarkanian into file in March.

Edgewood Co. donated $10,000 in April to Tarkanian’s campaign and the South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts donated $5,000.

Other big donors included Sierra Nevada Board of Realtors, which donated $5,000 and Glenbrook resident David Moore, who also donated $5,000.

County Commissioner David Nelson reported raising $21,973 and spending $21,870 in the race.

Former Nevada Controller Ron Knecht donated $5,000 to Nelson’s campaign while Tom and Virginia Starrett donated $2,500.

County Commissioner District 3 Larry Walsh raised $54,532 in his effort to retain his seat. According to filings from the Secretary of State’s Office he spent $59,775.

The South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts and Edgewood Companies accounted for $15,000 in donations to Walsh’s campaign.

Entities related to the Park family donated $7,500 to Walsh’s campaign. The Sierra Nevada Board of Realtors donated $5,000. Genoa resident Robbe Lehman donated $3,000.

Mark Gardner, who won the primary and will face Ruhenstroth Libertarian Charles Holt in the general election, raised $19,040 in the race.

Gardner spent $22,042, according to his filing.

Winning District 5 Commissioner-elect Walt Nowosad reported raising $25,624 in the campaign while spending $32,258.

Knecht was the biggest donor to Nowosad’s campaign with Sunridge resident Margaret Hayes contributing $2,500.

Opponent Nate Tolbert reported raising $53,217 in the campaign and spending $37,851.

Lake Tahoe interests including the South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts and Edgewood companies were large contributors with $5,000 and $10,000 apiece.

The Sierra Nevada Realtors Political Action Committee donated $5,000 to Tolbert’s campaign.

Candidates are required to report their contributions and expenditures at certain dates during the course of the year. All the listed candidates filed by the July 15 deadline.

Douglas County District Judge Tod Young raised $15,800 in the first half of the year.

According to the Secretary of State’s filing, he has spent $11,624 so far this election season.

Opponent Caren Cafferata-Jenkins raised $4,216 so far in the election. So far, she’s spent $832.

Also on the ballot across Douglas County are two contested school board seats.

The Area 1 race has been a low-key affair so far with Area 1 candidate Tony Magnotta reporting he raised $100 and spent $34.53 so far. That’s more than the zero opponent Yvonne C. Wagstaff reported on both sides. Both candidates are Johnson Lane residents seeking to replace longtime School Board Trustee Karen Chessell, who is term-limited from seeking another term.

The race for Keith Byer’s Area 3 board seat has Zephyr Cove residents Doug Englekirk and Larry Sidney seeking Keith Byer’s seat on the school board.

Neither man reported or spent any money in connection with the campaign according to their filings.

Board Trustees Carey Kangas and Linda Gilkerson appeared on the primary ballot where they were confirmed in their seats.