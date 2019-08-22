Target shooters blamed in Topaz Ranch Estates fire

Gardnerville, Nev. — Target shooters are being blamed for a fire burning in the hills above Topaz Ranch Estates.

Acreage on the Canyon Fire was revised to 441 acres after better mapping, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Firefighters have a line around 40 percent of the fire, which laid down on Wednesday night, spokeswoman Lisa Ross said Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported 1:45 p.m. Aug. 21, and is burning in piñon juniper with sage and cheat grass understory.

Residents reported a vehicle speeding away from where the fire started.

“Firefighter crews made progress and continue to build line around the perimeter of the fire for increased containment,” Ross said. “Firefighter safety is the No. 1 priority and fire behavior changes will be monitored as warming temperatures and lower humidity are expected.”

The forecast in TRE calls for a high in the mid-90s and winds of 5-10 mph.

Firefighting resources are being demobilized from the fire as North Lake Tahoe handcrews headed north out of the area around lunchtime on Thursday.

Three helicopters, six engines, five handcrews and a water tender continue to work the blaze.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials announced that federal funds will be used to help the state fight the Canyon Fire.

According to the state, there are 446 homes in Topaz Ranch Estates, 10 businesses and a population of 3,500 people.

There are no other large uncontrolled fires burning in Nevada.

Up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs would be available through the disaster relief fund.

No homes have been burned as a result of the fire.