Tahoe Youth hosts mental health panel 1 p.m. today

Tahoe Youth & Family Services mental health clinicians will conduct a panel discussion focusing on the coronavirus and its impacts 1 p.m. Wednesday

Clinicians will take questions before and after the discussion about maintaining mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

Future chats will include topics such as relationships, family, motivation, work-life balance, well-being, and more.

Viewers may submit questions anonymously before Wednesday via a form at http://bit.ly/TahoeYouthChat, via text at (775)266-8374.

They may also send questions by messaging Tahoe Youth & Family Services Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tahoeyouthandfamilyservices/ or via Instagram private message at https://www.instagram.com/tahoeyouthandfamilyservices.