Tahoe watercraft inspections open to all boats starting Friday with appointment

Boats await inspection at Cave Rock.

Jacky Alaimo |

On Friday, Lake Tahoe is entering the next phase of watercraft inspections for the prevention of aquatic invasive species and opening for all boats by appointment.

Until July 1, inspections will be offered by appointment only to ensure greater efficiency and safety at regional inspection locations. For the holiday week, July 1-5, inspections will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at any regional inspection location. The reservation system will resume on July 6.

The online appointment system is available now at http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com/. Boaters are reminded that because of safety protocols, inspections are likely to take longer than normal. To ensure faster service during the inspection, boats should be clean, drained, and dry. In keeping with California and Nevada mandates on public mask-wearing during high-contact activities, face coverings are mandatory while outside of a vehicle during the inspection process.

“Lake Tahoe’s aquatic invasive species program is critical to protect the very reason that people love to recreate on Lake Tahoe,” TRPA Executive Director Joanne S. Marchetta said. “It’s paramount that watercraft inspectors and boaters remain safe during the inspections and we appreciate the boating community’s cooperation during these unprecedented times.”

TRPA also reminds boaters to practice safe physical distancing from others outside of their household and to follow local and state health guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 disease. Boaters should stay informed of recreation area closure orders and guidelines when coming ashore. For more information on when various marinas and launch sites will open, consistent with state and local COVID orders, visit http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com.

Watercraft are the largest source for spreading aquatic invasive species into new waterways. Under Lake Tahoe’s watercraft inspection program, every motorized watercraft is inspected to ensure it is not carrying invasive species before launching. Thanks to the diligence of boaters and inspectors, no new aquatic invasive species have been detected in Lake Tahoe in the 12 years of the program’s history.