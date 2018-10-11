Tahoe Tribune publisher takes on R-C

A 16-year veteran of media and sales and marketing in the Sierra Nevada region has been named publisher of The Record-Courier.

Rob Galloway was named publisher this week.

Galloway also serves as publisher of The Tahoe Tribune in South Lake Tahoe.

He assumes the role of publisher from Mick Raher, who will continue as publisher of the Nevada Appeal.

Galloway started his career in media at the Nevada Appeal in 2002.

There, he worked his way through a variety of different positions, all on the advertising sales and marketing side of the media business.

In March 2012, Galloway joined the Reno Gazette-Journal as their Key Accounts Sales Manager. In this role, Galloway oversaw the team responsible for the RGJ's largest book of business and helped successfully launch the Reno.com URL for the Gannet-owned operation.

In March 2016, Galloway assumed the role of publisher for the Tahoe Tribune, rejoining the Swift Communications family.

"We're delighted that Rob has agreed to take on this new role. Being a publisher is no small feat these days, and Rob, as a business leader, exemplifies someone who understands what it takes to support and serve our local communities – driving news and information across all platforms, and working tirelessly as a marketing expert with businesses to help them reach new customers so that we all thrive," said Sierra Nevada Media Group General Manager Brooke Warner.

Galloway, his wife Allison, and their four children (Ryan, Camryn, Audrey and Preston) enjoy the recreational activities Northern Nevada offers.

When not chasing their kids around with their extracurricular activities, they enjoy spending time golfing, hiking, horseback riding, and their three horses and three dogs.

Galloway can be reached at 775-782-5121 ext. 38 or rgalloway@recordcourier.com.