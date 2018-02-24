Tahoe man will run for commissioner

Long time Round Hill resident Wesley Rice has declared his intention to file for Douglas County Commissioner District 4.

He and his wife, Eileen have been very active in the Douglas County community for 27 years.

While living in Douglas County, Rice, 75, joined the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Reserve Program, rising to the rank of captain. He also spent 15 years as the DCSO Senior Boat Patrol Deputy on Lake Tahoe, earning several commendations. He is currently a deputy constable with the County Constables Office. Rice has been a member of several community organizations including the International Footprint Association, Navy League, American Legion, and Douglas County Fire Safe Council.

He is currently in his 12th year as a trustee of the Round Hill General Improvement District and was recently appointed by his Round Hill board colleagues as a trustee on the board of the newly formed Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority.

On the political side Mr. Rice is a member of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee serving a term as Lake vice chairman and two terms as the county chairman. He and Eileen currently serve on the executive board for the DCRCC. Rice is one of the longest serving members of the executive board for the Nevada State Republican Party, holding the office of rural caucus chairman for over 13 years.

Prior to moving to Douglas County, Rice retired from the Pasadena, Calif., Police Department after 28 years of service, leaving as the lieutenant in command of the detective section. He had previously served in the U.S. Navy.

Recommended Stories For You

"Wes Rice is known as a voice of calm and reason, qualities he will bring with him to the county commission," said Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald.

"My focus on the Commission will be to maintain our rural life style while understanding that every county must have controlled growth to sustain itself," he said. "As District 4 commissioner, I will be a voice for the lake and the foothills, as well as all those living in the valley, to help maintain and continue the safe and rural quality of life that we enjoy here in Douglas County."