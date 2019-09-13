Tahoe Guidebook author in Minden for Library gathering

A new guidebook to Lake Tahoe trails will be among the offerings featured at a gathering of local authors hosted by the Douglas County Public Library 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

In “The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe” author Kae Reed takes readers on a journey to dozens of trails throughout the Tahoe Basin and beyond.

Reed said her book includes a rating system for scenic quality and difficulty. Reed is former editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News.

The book will be available at the library, where residents may meet and chat with local authors as they sell and sign their books.

Todd Borg will be featured alongside authors Karen Dustman; Peter Mires; Patricia Crane; Sally Jasperson; Mark Klitsie; Beverly Sass; Shannon Auxier; and Gary Redmiles. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

