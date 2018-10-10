Tahoe family still out of home after grease fire

A Lake Tahoe family remains out of their home after a grease fire last week.

Tahoe-Douglas firefighters responded to the address on Elk Avenue after smoke detectors went off, warning the family to flee.

Three people and a dog were displaced by the fire. A man, who received burns to his hands and feet, was treated and released with moderate injuries, according to firefighters.

The home remains uninhabitable.

A Minden home was damaged Monday in a fire that occurred when a lamp used to keep pipes from freezing under a sink started a fire.

Battalion Chief Larry Goss said damage to the home was limited to a sink basin and the wall after the lamp ignited combustibles.

The fire occurred around lunchtime on Monday.

"Please remind everyone to keep combustibles away from any heat source to prevent the chance of ignition and causing a more serious fire," Goss said.