Tahoe bonds bill advances to Nevada Senate

The Nevada Assembly on Monday unanimously approved a bill directing the state treasurer to issue $8 million in bonds this summer to fund Nevada’s share of the ongoing environmental improvement program in the Tahoe Basin.

Assembly Bill 220 is the latest step in the program begun in 1999 when lawmakers authorized $53.2 million in general obligation bonds. Those bonds were issued by 2009 when lawmakers authorized the biennial issuance of bonds up to $100 million over the course of time.

A total of $4.42 million was issued in 2009 and another $12 million in 2011.

All the money goes toward environmental projects in the basin. Those projects include such things as water quality, erosion control and stream restoration.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.