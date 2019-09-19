Sweet time ahead for Candy Dance visitors

Buying candy might be a good last stop for shoppers visiting Genoa’s Centennial Candy Dance Sept. 28-29.

Candy-making chairwoman Dee Chekowitz-Dykes said people should bring some sort of cooler with them if they’re going to shop after buying candy at the annual craft fair that draws as many as 30,000 people to Nevada’s oldest town.

She said volunteers should be wrapping up making roughly 3,200 pounds of candy for sale to help support Genoa.

She said that because the handmade candy doesn’t contain preservatives or stabilizers, it has a tendency to melt once the temperature rises above 80 degrees.

One of the things that unifies all of Genoa’s Candy Dances, the fudge, divinity, peanut brittle, toffee and other treats are popular among visitors.

“We are done,” she said Tuesday. “We are killing it this year because we had many, many, many more volunteers because of it being the 100th Candy Dance.”

She thanked the volunteers, who are critical to making the candy and conducting so much of the other business to put on Candy Dance.

“It does take the village of Genoa and Carson Valley, because most of volunteers come from outside of Genoa, and we can’t do this without them,” she said. “We so appreciate everything the volunteers do.”

In honor of the Centennial, Chekowitz-Dykes said the candy-makers are selling commemorative Mason jars with the official Candy Dance 100th logo on them either with or without candy.

The most popular item the candy makers sell are the 1-pound mixed candy boxes, which cost $17.

As part of the centennial celebration, the town will be hiding eight golden tickets over the Candy Dance weekend that will be redeemable for a box of candy.

Town Manager J.T. Chevallier said hints to where the tickets are located will be on the back of the festival maps.

Four tickets will be hidden each day of Candy Dance.

While visitors will be able to partake of candy, the annual dance has sold out, according to the town.

The original Candy Dance occurred in 1919, where candy was served to visitors who danced and then had a midnight supper at Raycraft Hall.

Now known as the Genoa Town Hall, it will be where candy and merchandise will be on sale.

This year’s Candy Dance is Sept. 28-29 and features 350 craft, art and food booths.

As part of the annual event, Genoa Lane, Jacks Valley and Foothill roads will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days of the craft fair.

Foothill Road will be closed just south of town near Candy Dance Lane. Genoa Lane will be closed east of downtown between Kinsey Way and Pioneer Trail. Jacks Valley road will be closed just north of Centennial Drive.

The state and county will be assisting with the road control closures. All recipients of a resident access pass are advised that there is no on-street parking during the weekend.

“County emergency agencies need clear access in town should the need arise,” Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. “The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the town’s back streets and vehicles will be removed in congested areas. This step has provided for a safe event in the past and we will be enforcing it again this year.”

Resident access passes are for those who live within the traffic control area only. To ensure public safety, these passes are not intended to provide residents or guests with a detour around town.

“The roads used for the alternate route are narrow residential streets and for the safety of all our residents and guests we request you use these passes only for their intended purpose,” Blosser said. “Genoa Street between 5th Street and Nixon Street will be posted ‘No Thru Traffic’ as a reminder that this route is for access within town and not a detour route. The route will be posted with detour signs and regulated by DCSO. Please adhere to this route for pedestrian safety and expediting your trip.”

Firefighters warned that Genoa has extreme fire danger this year. The town’s back roads must be kept clear for fire or emergency equipment. Vehicles found parked impeding fire or emergency equipment on the town back roads will be removed at the owner’s expense. East Fork Fire and Genoa Volunteer Fire Department ask residents to help keep roads clear.