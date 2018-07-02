Suspect identified in South Lake shooting

A South Lake Tahoe man was identified in Saturday’s shooting death of Christopher Kitchen at the Tahoe Verde Mobile Home Park.

Roy Figaro, 62, was identified as the man taken into custody by South Lake Tahoe Police after a standoff on Julie Lane in South Lake Tahoe.

Detectives determined there was an argument between the victim and the suspect prior to shots being fired by the suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 5:24 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a male Kitchen, 44, lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Barton Memorial hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Figaro is being held at the El Dorado County Jail for murder.