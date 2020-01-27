Survey work on Highway 395 begins Monday night

Beginning today through early February, drivers will see brief overnight lane closures on Highway 395 through downtown Gardnerville as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins preliminary utility surveying in advance of a future project to repave the highway.

Brief overnight single lane closures will take place weekdays from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. on Main Street between Waterloo Lane and First Street through approximately Feb. 7. Only small sections of individual lanes will be closed at a time. Business and residential access will remain available.

Crews will be surveying specific utility, storm drain and sewer utility locations. Future single lane closures may be needed to further identify specific depths of certain utilities.

The utility information will be used as the state continues development of a project to resurface the highway between Waterloo Lane and First Street. Planned to begin in 2022, funding dependent, the project will excavate and repave approximately 2 inches of highway surface. As a critical element to enhance pedestrian safety, select pedestrian ramps, sidewalks and driveways will be added on the corridor. NDOT will also make needed upgrades to highway drainage.

State transportation information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.