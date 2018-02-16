Sullivan Cauley set for MontBleu MMA bout

Sullivan Cauley, who grew up as a multi-sport athlete in Carson Valley, is returning to Douglas County next weekend in pursuit of his newest sport — Mixed Martial Arts.

Cauley, 21, is scheduled for a light heavyweight bout on Feb. 24 on a WFC 84 MMA, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu card at MontBleu Resort, Casino & Spa at Stateline. He is due to face 29-year-old Daniel Compton of Santa Cruz, Calif.

Cauley, now a senior at Arizona State University, trains out of MMA & Fitness in the Tempe area (co-owned by UFC star Ryan Bader). This will be the second amateur bout for Cauley, who defeated Tyler Jeppesen on Jan. 19 in Las Vegas. Compton's record is listed at 3-2.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Cauley wrestled and played baseball for two years (plus freshman football) at Douglas High School then competed two years at Reno High. He placed fourth at the state wrestling tournament for Douglas, then placed third as a junior and second as a senior for Reno. Cauley received a wrestling scholarship to Arizona State.

Visit http://www.worldfightingchampionships.com/for more information on the Feb. 24 card.