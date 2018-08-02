Suicide Prevention Network awards two scholarships

Suicide Prevention Network awarded scholarships to Mackenzie Brixey and Scarlett Harmon, graduating Douglas High School students.

These two young women were very involved with the teen programs which included becoming advocates in their school by knowing the warning signs of suicide in their peers.

They also were involved in many activities in the community such as the memory walk, making baskets for the food closet, wrapping gifts for Project Santa and peer to peer training.

For more information about the network, visit http://www.spnawareness.org