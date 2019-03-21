‘Suds’ opens Friday at CVIC Hall

Opening Friday at the CVIC Hall in Minden is Carson Valley Community Theatre's next musical production, which takes place in a laundromat bearing the name of the show, "Suds."

This nostalgic musical comedy overflows with songs from the 1960s such as: "Where the Boys Are," "These Boots Are Made for Walking," "Respect," "I Feel Good," and many more.

"Suds" has received rave reviews from coast to coast and has broken many box office records. The current vice president of CVCT was one of the first audience members to see "Suds" during its premiere showing at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego.

This ensemble cast is made up of veteran actors as well as one young woman straight out of high school. The production stars Nicole Epper, Marti Creveling, Michon Chandler, Kevin Karp, and J. Malikowski.

"I am thrilled to be part of this production," said director Melanie Johnson. "We have a very talented cast and a phenomenal crew who have all worked so hard for this amazing show. This is one you really don't want to miss. We hope to have you dancing in your seats the whole time or in the aisles, if you prefer."

Malikowski said the music was the best part of working on this show

"Getting to sing so many styles of music from a great era," he said.

Epper, a recent Douglas High School graduate, agreed.

"Being able to work alongside this cast and crew has been an honor," she said. "I may not have been alive when these songs were on the radio, but man will these songs make you feel alive."

Tickets are available at the CVCT box office, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1572 Highway 395, Minden, or at carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org. Show dates are weekends March 22-23 to the March 30-31, with evening performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for seniors and students and general admission $18.

All tickets are $20 at the door and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. If you are handicapped and require an assistant, the theater offers 2 for 1 tickets. Call 775-292-0939 for more information.