Students seek business relationships

Douglas High School students in Jill Alley's business management class are offering their services to businesses in Douglas County in exchange for tips and hands-on experience from successful businesses.

"I think it will be a great way to connect the community with what we are doing here in school," Alley said. "My goal is to have a state standard taught by a local business person, and for my students to contribute in some way to their business partner."

The class is the second business class offered through the high school and provides students with credit toward the career technical education state requirement, said Alley.

It is also part of the Future Business Leaders of America, a national organization focused on preparing students for the transition from school to the business world.

Students wrote letters to local businesses asking them to be their business partner and to present to the class.

The first business to partner was Tumbleweeds Gymnastics in Minden, coordinated by junior Raul Rodrigeuz.

Tumbleweeds presented the importance of customer service, marketing and community outreach.

"We were taught about the importance of customer service and making sure your customers are happy, because everything else falls into place after that," Rodriguez said.

Tumbleweeds owner Eddie McClain said their presentation was focused on engaging the students.

"The best part of it was picking their minds and finding out what they wanted from our presentation, and just hearing what they're goals were after high school," McClain said. "It's a neat class and an awesome experience and opportunity for the students to get that exposure and for businesses as well."

Alley said each student will coordinate a partnership with a different business every month for the rest of the school year.

"We are hoping to have two business partners a month with whom we will develop relationships with in various ways," Alley said. "It might be presentations, community service, job shadowing, marketing with social media, or just developing something unique that works out for us and the business partner."

Some businesses the class has been looking to partner with are financial advisors, restaurants, stores, entrepreneurs and any other business that will provide a different perspective of business management and success.

Alley said the class is looking forward to the community connections and hopes it will add to their learning experience.

"Making the real life connections with local businesses, instead of just learning from a textbook, makes the experience worth it," senior Colby Browning said.

What students can do for businesses:

Volunteer work & Community service

Social media for marketing purposes.

Networking

Publicity

What Businesses can do for Students:

Help fund FBLA

Share expertise with the management class

Provide students an opportunity to gain experience

Participation in FBLA meetings.

Support students with competitive events.

Display the FBLA Tiger at their business.

For more information and to partner with the Douglas High School Business Management Class call Jill Alley at the high school, 782-5136 extension 1875.