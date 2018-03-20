Students receive Carson Valley Orchestra 2018 Scholarship

Sarah Jeffries received a $750 scholarship. She has been accepted at Brigham Young University in Idaho and plans to pursue a double major in computer science and animation.

Jeffries has played both clarinet and piano before switching to the viola in 7th grade. Since then, she has played with the Carson City Strings in the Schools and has participated in STRAZZ (an advanced jazz and fiddle ensemble), the Carson High School pit orchestra, and the Carson City Symphony Orchestra.

Music is an important part of her life and she plans to continue playing the viola throughout college and beyond.

Mackenzie Craik also received a $750 scholarship. She will attend Portland State University where her interests include engineering and graphic design with an emphasis in space and spaceship design.

Craik started playing clarinet in the 5th grade and switched to bassoon her freshman year of high school. She played with the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra for 2 years; also the Carson City Symphony, Toccata, and the honor band the last 2 years. She plans to continue to play the bassoon in her college orchestra and later in community orchestras.