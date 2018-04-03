Students raise money for Family Support Council

Students from Scarselli Elementary School's Cheetah Club recently raised $200 for the Family Support Council of Douglas County.

The Cheetah Club is comprised of fourth- and fifth-graders who want to participate in a leadership and community service group.

To advertise the fundraiser, club members created presentations to inform their peers of the services the Family Support Council advertises, then sold paper strips for 25 cents to students during lunch.

A total of 800 strips were sold and used to create a Chain of Love that hangs in Scarselli's hallways.

Veronica LaChance and Norma Rueles came to Scarselli to accept the check on behalf of the Family Support Council.

Students said they enjoyed raising money to help people in need in Douglas County, according to teachers Alyssa Park and Donna Harker