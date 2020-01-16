Student leader finds fun in school

This week’s Douglas High School winter homecoming is just one of the things that warms up Tiger spirit, according to Student Body President Amanda Shaffer.

Shaffer, who is on the homecoming court, spoke at Tuesday’s Douglas County School Board meeting.

Douglas High is the largest school in the county with 1,686 students.

“Joy is one of my favorite inclusions in our vision statement because I think it is something that sometimes gets overlooked,” the senior told trustees. “School should be a fun thing, it should be a happy thing.”

Sounding like the chief executive officer she is, Shaffer shared leadership’s vision statement with the school board.

“We made sure we had a vision statement for this year to make sure we set goals for ourselves, so we can see we’re making progress through the year.”

That includes encouraging trust among students and teachers.

She said teacher perception studies are conducted to offer instructors live feedback from students.

“That’s something I think is super crucial and trust building,” Shaffer said. “I really appreciate as a student that when I walk into a hallway, teachers and students are mingling.”

She said that a new freshman seminar class has helped middle schools students make the transition to high school.

“That can be a difficult time and it allows them to create a space where they can communicate with one another and build trust,” she said.

Out of class activities generally focus on leadership events for Shaffer, but she said this past weekend students in her advanced placement government class were encouraged to see the movie “Just Mercy.”

She said the leadership class has explored other means of reaching out to her classmates including media such as Instagram and Tik Tok.

“We’ve branched out in the different media we use to communicate with the student body,” she said. “We introduced some new platforms, but we remember to use our communications to appreciate the various groups on campus.”

Another focus for Douglas High Leadership is community service.

“Our Interact Club visited with the elderly, we had our turkey drive and have been reading to elementary school students,” Shaffer said. “We have an anonymous donor who allows us to buy Christmas gifts for students in need.”

The winter homecoming king and queen are crowned during halftime of Friday’s varsity basketball game against Galena at Douglas High School. Tip-off is 7 p.m. The winter homecoming semi-formal dance is 7 p.m. Saturday at the school.