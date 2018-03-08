Student actors head to thespian festival

With the help from the Carson Valley Community Theatre, Douglas High School's Thespian Troupe 990 travels to Las Vegas this weekend for the State Thespian Festival.

Carson Valley Community Theater President Diana Jones presented a $300 check to Troupe Director Amy Sando on Tuesday to benefit the Troupe's expenses for the competition.

The theatre is well-known throughout the Carson Valley for its productions and is no stranger to supporting and encouraging young talent.

"We make this a part of our budgeting process each year as we feel it is important for CVCT to give back to the community and this is one way we can do it," said Jones. "Supporting youth and youth theatre is one of our focus points and this and our Young Thespian program are ways we address students in the community."

Based in Minden, Carson Valley Community Theater has been a producer of the live theatrical arts for more than 10 years and has produced dozens of shows including comedies, dramas and musicals. Its upcoming production of "Steve Martin's Underpants" is set to show April 27-May 6 at the CVIC Hall. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org

The Thespian group traveled to the state competition Thursday where students from Douglas are competing against at least 800 other students from schools across Nevada, said Sando.

The Nevada Thespians is a chapter of the International Thespian Society, an honor society sponsored by the Education Theatre Association. This association is committed to the advancement of educational theatre and sponsors Thespian Festivals, conferences, theatre workshop, opportunities, and college auditions and scholarships for students.

"I was so proud of the students and how hard they have worked," said Jones. "I am excited for them and the journey they are embarking on and wish them all the luck in the world as they set forth."

Sando said if students receive superior ranking in the state competition they move on to the International Thespian Festival in June at the University of Nebraska, which is a week-long event that immerses students in the performing arts and allows them to work with and learn from professional artists, Broadway performers and composers, and professional theatre educators.