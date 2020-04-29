Stricken search and rescuer leads to call for helicopter hoist in South County

An effort to retrieve a deceased person from a spot north of JackWright Pass on Highway 208 resulted in a helicopter rescue on Wednesday morning.

A member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was stricken around 9:30 a.m. while climbing to where the body was located.

East Fork medical personnel called for a helicopter to hoist the team member from a rocky outcrop located north of the highway.

Douglas County investigators are working to identify the person and determine the manner of death.

The body was located at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by a hiker.

Deputies responded on Tuesday evening and confirmed the death. The Sheriff’s Office has determined that the death is not indicative of a threat to residents.