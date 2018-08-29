Stratospheric glider sets third world record

A team of aviation pioneers based in Minden on Tuesday set its third world record, second one this week with its experimental space glider – sponsored by Airbus Americas.

The nonprofit Perlan Project and its all-volunteer team calls Minden home most of the year – except this summer they are down in El Calafate Argentina, and yesterday Jim Payne and pilot Miguel Iturmendi soared to 65,605 feet in pressure altitude, breaking its previous records.

On Sunday, Jim Payne and Morgan Sandercock had set an earlier record reaching over 62,000 feet. (Full details available in press release below. Fresh B-roll and produced video package available at (http://www.bitly.com/perlanpress)

The team is using a weather phenomenon called stratospheric mountain waves, strengthened by the Polar Vortex, to power the planes high altitude gains.

Scientific research is being collected regarding climate and meteorology data from the stratosphere related to extreme weather, climate change, aerospace engineering and more.

The Airbus Perlan team now has the ability to share scientific data with the general public through an effort that was created through a donation from the Sports Aviation Foundation in Minden, NV. You can view raw Data via this link: http://www.perlanproject.cloud/2018-science/

More flights planned for Sunday or Monday, and through Sept. 15 – audiences can tune in athttp://www.perlanproject.cloud/VirtualCockpit.html and follow updates @PerlanProject on Twitter and Facebook.