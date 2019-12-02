Stormy weather results in Park meeting overflow moving indoors

With near freezing temperatures forecast for Tuesday morning, Douglas County will be moving overflow seating to the historic courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

At least there’s no chance of precipitation in the forecast for Tuesday morning. The original plan was to have overflow seating in Minden Park, but recent winter weather dampened enthusiasm for that proposal.

County commissioners are meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the CVIC Hall in Minden to discuss the update to the master plan, including bringing 1,044 acres of receiving area from Topaz Ranch Estates to Carson Valley. Commissioners will also discuss a development agreement with Park Cattle Holdings that would cap any development on the property north of Minden and Gardnerville at 2,500 homes in exchange for the right of way for Muller Lane Parkway.

County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said DART transportation will provide transportation to and from the CVIC Hall to the courthouse from until the meeting concludes. The meeting will be video livestreamed in the board chambers. There will be no outdoor seating in Minden Park due to the cold weather.