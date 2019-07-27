Stormy Friday sees rain, lightning

More than a half-inch of rain fell over the course of 45 minutes along Foothill Road between Mottsville Lane and Genoa on Friday evening.

A trained spotter near Fay Canyon in the Foothills reported .67 inches of rain fell over the course of six hours.

National Weather Service radar showed up to three-quarters of an inch fell in Genoa.

The rain set Genoa Creek flowing briefly, as water ponded on Foothill Road and flowed freely in front of the Genoa Town Hall around 5:15 p.m.

By 5:45 p.m. the rain had stopped. National Service radar showed most of the storm clouds had dispersed by 6:30 p.m.

Markleeville reported a half-inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Coleville received and inch of rain.

Thursday and Friday was the first measurable precipitation in Minden since June 13, marking 41 dry days.

Gardnerville cancelled movies in the park due to the rain.

Heavy rain helped douse fires set on Thursday, without adding to firefighters’ burden significantly.