Storm’s second round hits Carson Valley

While rain turned to snow above 6,000 feet around lunchtime on Thursday, the rain kept pouring down in Carson Valley, prompting flooding in the East Valley.

Deputies reported East Valley Road was being undermined by water flow, but that a Douglas County road crew was working there. A weather station six miles east of Johnson Lane reported 2.29 inches of rain had fallen in the Pine Nuts by 7 a.m. A 55 mph wind gust was reported east of Gardnerville.

Rain started trying to turn to snow in Gardnerville around 1 p.m .

Road controls were implemented for routes surrounding Lake Tahoe, including Highway 50 and Kingsbury Grade.

Heavenly Ski Resort closed due to lightning and high winds on Thursday.