Storm’s second round forecast to pack a punch today

Sunday's sunrise brought some color. Kurt Hildebrand photo

sundaysunrise

A second storm is forecast to bring more moisture tonight, with a chance of 2-4 inches of snow overnight in areas of Carson Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Rain and snow will spread into far Western Nevada this morning before moving into the Basin and Range this afternoon and evening,” Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Johnston said early Sunday morning.

The first storm didn’t produce much moisture on Saturday, with a brief shower hitting Genoa around 3 p.m. leaving less than .05 inches of rain.

Saturday’s front did bring winds gusting to 38 mph on Saturday afternoon, according to Minden-Tahoe Airport’s weather gauge. The airport saw a 41 mph gust at 4:35 a.m. this morning as the second front starts to roll in.

Road controls were limited to the west side of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra, but the Spooner Summit traffic cam shows snow on the highway at 7 a.m. Weather Service radar shows a storm moving northeast into the Sierra this morning.

Forecasters are predicting travel disruptions in the Sierra, and that chance snow will spread into Western Nevada tonight.

Gusty conditions are expected to continue today with 30-50 mph conditions, and 90 mph gusts along the Sierra ridges.

High winds will mean tough going for high-profile vehicles on highways 395 and 88 today.

Heavy snowfall and high winds have prompted a backcountry avalanche watch for the Sierra today through Monday morning, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Emergency personnel have asked residents to avoid activities that could result in a need for rescue, like skiing in the back country in the middle of the winter storm warning that has been issued for the Central Sierra.