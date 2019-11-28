Storm’s big brother may arrive Saturday

A storm brought around a foot of snow to the Sierra and up to 3 inches to Genoa overnight on Tuesday.

Heavenly Ski Resort opened four lifts on Wednesday with 11 inches of fresh snow.

According to the National Weather Service, a trained weather spotter reported 3 inches of snow three miles southwest of the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Minden weather watcher Stan Kapler reported about an inch of snow, which reflected the total for many places in Carson Valley.

Icy roads posed a hazard for motorists on Wednesday with a semi-truck stranded at Daggett Summit at the top of Kingsbury and slippery conditions blamed for a few collisions.

A winter weather advisory was in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday, but the weather started clearing before 10 a.m. with temperatures cracking freezing before lunchtime.

After nearly two months of relatively dry weather, the storm door appears to be open with a bigger storm predicted for this weekend.

Forecasters say major travel issues are likely Saturday night through Sunday, especially with holiday traffic returning home after Thanksgiving.

“Heavy snow will occur in the Sierra and possibly into portions of Western Nevada,” according to the Reno office of the National Weather Service. “Snow levels are expected to slowly rise, and the heaviest precipitation is likely to fall Saturday night through Sunday night.”

Forecasters say the form precipitation takes on Sunday afternoon through Monday for the valleys is in question.

The Tahoe Basin could see rain up to 12 hours before the Western Nevada valleys.

Preparations for Tuesday night’s storms started Monday when California closed Monitor, Ebbetts and Sonora passes. Tioga Pass leading to the eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park has remained closed.

Interstate 80 was closed early Wednesday morning.