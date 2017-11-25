Storm will bring cooler temperatures this weekend

After three days of record-breaking warm temperatures, the weather is about to take a big turn back toward winter.

New records were set in Minden on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with temperatures climbing to 77 degrees on Thanksgiving. That cracked the record high of 75 degrees set in 1995, according to National Weather Service records.

But that's all going to change as a potent Pacific storm is heading inland, and will bring gusty winds and the chance of rain on Sunday.

Forecasters issue a high wind warning for 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday with the strongest winds 2-9 p.m. Sunday and another burst 2-4 a.m. Monday.

Winds of 25-35 mph, gusting to 60 mph are possible with even faster gusts of 75 mph in the foothills of Carson Valley.

Snow levels will start above 8,500 feet on Sunday morning and then drop to 7,500-8,500 feet in the Sierra late Sunday night.

Recommended Stories For You

Snow levels could fall to 5,000-5,500 feet behind the cold front arriving early Monday morning.

Snow in the lower elevations are forecast to be less than 2 inches, with 8-14 inches falling over the Sierra passes.

Saturday will see partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees. Southwest winds will be breezy at 5-10 mph picking up to 15-20 mph as the storm approaches, with gusts of 35 mph.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Monday, with lows in the lower 20s.