Storm watch upgraded to warning for Sunday

The first of two storms passed through Carson Valley on Saturday leaving more than half an inch of rain in Nevada's oldest settlement.

A gauge north of Genoa recorded .6 inches of rain fell from the storm, sending water down gullies, but not causing any real flooding issues.

A gauge in Johnson Lane recorded .54 inches of rain on Saturday.

It started raining in the Valley around 2 a.m. and continued until almost noon.

After a brief respite snow started to fall in Genoa around 4 p.m.

A winter storm watch for Sunday through Tuesday was upgraded to a warning late Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service predicted snow levels would drop to the Valley floor with 6-12 inches of snow and up to 2 feet above 5,000 feet.

Gusty winds cause snow to drift to deputes of more than 2 feet. Winds of up to 50 mph could create white-out conditions on Sunday night and Monday, creating hazardous conditions that could affect both Monday and Tuesday commutes.

Forecasters warned residents of Western Nevada to avoid travel if possible, and to be prepared for long delays with an emergency kit containing extra food, water and clothing.

"If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages," the warning said.