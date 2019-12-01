Storm snarls Sierra highways

Traffic cameras show snowy conditions across Douglas County.

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 88 is closed at Carson Spur due to weather as another storm brings snow to the Sierra and Carson Valley.

Holiday travelers returning home are in for a rough ride today as chains are being required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive on Highway 50 from Meyers to Twin Bridges.

Interstate 80 is closed to all semi traffic at Applegate and the Nevada state line, while chains are also required for other vehicle traffic.

As of 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol is dealing with several spin-outs in the mountains, including one at Highway 89 and Sierra Pines Trailer Park that occurred at 4:36 a.m.

A big rig that attempted Highway 88 without chains spun out at Highway 88 and Blue Lakes Road around midnight.

The Sierra is under a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Monday with 1-4 feet of snow expected above 7,000 feet and winds gusting 25-40 mph, reducing visibility.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported 4 inches of overnight snowfall overnight and is expecting another 6-10 inches of snow today. Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 16 inches of snow overnight.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Minden until 4 p.m. today.

Road controls are in effect on Highway 395 from Indian Hills south to Bridgeport, on Highway 208 from Holbrook Junction to Smith Valley, and on Highway 88 south from Minden to the state line.

About 3 inches of new snow fell in Genoa overnight, with about half a foot of accumulation from the Thanksgiving storms.

Forecasters are predicting that snow could turn to rain later today.

“Carson Valley is running about 5 degrees cooler than the Reno Metro area, so transition from snow may be a little later south of Carson City,” according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Marvin Boyd.

Above freezing temperatures along the shores of Lake Tahoe meant some rain fell this morning instead of snow. At 25 degrees, Carson Valley has been cold enough for it to snow and stick.

To find current road conditions visit

https://nvroads.com