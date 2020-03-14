Storm rolling into Carson Valley

Storm clouds filter over the Carson Range on Saturday morning. Kurt Hildebrand photo

As a cold front approached on Saturday, 45 mph winds scoured Carson Valley.

NV Energy reports two-dozen customers without power in Douglas County, mostly in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a truck blown over on Interstate 580 in75 mph winds. High profile vehicles are prohibited in Washoe Valley.

Chains are being required on all vehicles except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires across Interstate 80. Similar restrictions are in place on Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

The California Highway Patrol reported a spinout on Highway 88 at Carson Pass at 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

High winds also prompted a fire weather watch through 5 p.m. Friday.

A rain gauge in Genoa measured .4 inches of precipitation that fell overnight. The closest Carson Valley has come to snow from this storm as of lunchtime Saturday were a few flakes flying off the Carson Range.

The traffic camera on Kingsbury Grade showed snow flakes flying with most of the storm not expected to arrive until 3 p.m. on the east side of Lake Tahoe and Markleeville.

Western Nevada above 5,500 feet is expected to see snow by 9 p.m. Saturday. Snow below 5,500 feet is dicey according to the National Weather Service with rain more likely. There may be up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, and none at all in others below 5,500 feet.