Storm leaves Douglas roads icy

Snow falling since 2 p.m. has left Carson Valley roads icy.

Motorists are warned to watch out on the evening commute and give themselves extra time to get home.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. across Western Nevada with 2-4 inches of snow affected.

A motor vehicle collision was reported at Highway 395 and Ray May Way in the Pine Nut Mountains at 4:06 p.m. A vehicle was reported to have spun off the road.

A blizzard warning has been issued for elevations above 7,000 10 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday, with a possibility of 2-5 feet. Daggett Pass at the top of Kingsbury Grade is at 7,344 feet. Spooner Summit is at 7,146 feet.

Forecasters are calling for 8-18 inches at Lake Tahoe with 110 mph winds at the ridgetops.